Senator Vows To Use All Congressional Power To Preserve US Interests Under START Treaty

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:33 PM

Senator Chris Van Hollen on Friday said he was prepared to use all the powers of Congress to continue protecting US interests that were secured under the New START treaty with Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Senator Chris Van Hollen on Friday said he was prepared to use all the powers of Congress to continue protecting US interests that were secured under the New START treaty with Russia.

"I am certainly determined as a member of the Senate to make sure that we do use our constitutional powers to preserve and enforce our interests - the US interests - with respect to this arms control agreement," Hollen said at a virtual event hosted by the Arms Control Association.

