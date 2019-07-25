UrduPoint.com
Senator Warren Queries US Drug Giant Pfizer On Hiring Of Ex-Trump Admin. Official - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) US Pharmaceutical Firm Pfizer's naming of former food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to the company's board of directors has prompted concerns that Pfizer may be attempting to buy access to the Trump administration, Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote in a letter to the company on Wednesday.

"Dr. Gottlieb's rapid and lucrative trip through the revolving door will lead to countless questions about whether Pfizer is purchasing access to high-level Trump administration officials and whether top FDA staff are making decisions - even unconsciously - in ways that benefit their former leader," the letter read.

The letter added that Gottlieb's decision to join a company that his agency formerly regulated is a classic example of what is known in Washington as the "revolving door" in which officials cycle between positions in government and more lucrative posts in the private sector.

Gottlieb recently rejected a request from Warren to resign from the Pfizer board of directors, the letter said.

Warren said she is looking for information related to legislation she is sponsoring that would require exiting senior officials to wait four years before accepting positions at firms they dealt with while in government.

Gottlieb served as FDA Commissioner for nearly two years, from May 2017 until April 2019.

