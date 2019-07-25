Senator Warren Seeks Investigation of Coerced Labor in Privately-Run US Prisons - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General Jennifer Costello should investigate reports that privately run prisons use solitary confinement to coerce inmates to volunteer for programs that pay as little as $1 for day of work, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a letter to the DHS on Thursday.

The letter targets the GEO Group, one of the largest for-profit federally contracted prison companies used by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to house immigrant detainees from the southern US border.

"GEO's private claim that ICE policies require, recommend, or allow the use of solitary confinement to coerce participation in a 'voluntary' work program is alarming," Warren wrote. "Despite writing to ICE about the use of these practices nearly one year ago, I have yet to receive any information from the agency about these practices."

Warren noted that such behavior would appear to violate ICE policies and forced labor laws under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

The letter cited a 2014 class action lawsuit filed in the US state of Colorado that accused the GEO Group of forcing tens of thousands of detainees to work for $1 per day, specifically through the threat of solitary confinement.

In addition, Warren cited a private letter to ICE officials seeking assistance with multiple lawsuits, in which GEO Group Senior Vice President for business Development David Venturella asserted that the use of solitary confinement to coerce participation in voluntary work programs is directly sanctioned under ICE policies.

The letter also asked the DHS Inspector General to investigate a second private prison company, CoreCivic, citing a 2018 lawsuit that alleges a similar "deprivation scheme" as a means of forcing labor, including by withholding food, clothing, hygiene products and phone calls to loved ones.

Warren, who is running for president in Democratic primaries ahead of the 2020 presidential election, is one of the most outspoken critics in Congress of private prisons for illegal immigrants.