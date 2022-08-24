Senators Concerned With Biden Admin. Move to Allow Terror Supporters' Entry in US - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) A group of Republican senators led by Bill Hagerty on Tuesday sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting an explanation of the Biden administration's determination to stop barring alleged supporters of terrorist organizations from entry to the United States.

"We write because the American people deserve an explanation regarding the broad, open-ended nature of this authority for exempting individuals who would otherwise be barred from immigration to the United States for supporting a terrorist organization," the letter said.

The senators also ask Mayorkas and Blinken to provide detailed description and the number of individuals that have been admitted to the United States following the issuance of the determination on June 8, including Afghan, non-Afghan and Mexican nationals, according to the letter.

The senators pointed out that they do not understand how the two departments define and apply the concept of "insignificant material support," the letter said.

The authors of the letter claim that the June 8 determination broadly permits the admission of foreign individuals who provided material support to terrorist organizations that the Biden administration considers insignificant or limited, including current or former members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and IRGC-linked entities as well as those who seek asylum at the southern US border.