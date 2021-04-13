UrduPoint.com
Senators Demand FBI Probe Of Biden Pentagon Nominee For Disclosing Classified Information

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:49 PM

Republican Senators sought an FBI investigation of Colin Kahl, a nominee for undersecretary of Defense for Policy, over social media posts that lawmakers claim disclosed classified information, Senator Bill Hagerty said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Republican Senators sought an FBI investigation of Colin Kahl, a nominee for undersecretary of Defense for Policy, over social media posts that lawmakers claim disclosed classified information, Senator Bill Hagerty said on Tuesday.

Hagerty, along with Senator Ron Johnson, led a group of 18 Senators who wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray, requesting the investigation, according to a press release containing a copy of the letter.

"By apparently soliciting or otherwise receiving classified information and controlled unclassified information from U.S. government officials serving in national security roles and repeatedly posting such information on social media websites, Kahl demonstrated disregard for security protocols that are designed to protect our national security interests," the letter said.

The Senators added that the FBI should complete its probe "before Kahl's nomination is advanced in the Senate.

"

The letter cited numerous tweets by Kahl in which the nominee appeared to confirm media reports based on leaked classified information, including a December 20, 2017 post that purportedly confirmed a news report on Trump administration discussions of military options for dealing with North Korea.

In other tweets, the letter claimed, Kahl appeared to confirm media reports of interagency meeting meetings "related to potential counterterrorism operations in Yemen that took place during his service in the Obama Administration."

In addition to Hagerty and Johnson, the letter was signed by senators John Cornyn, Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Steve Daines, Thom Tillis, Mike Braun, Roger Wicker, Cynthia Lummis, Roger Marshall, Rick Scott, Joni Ernst, Josh Hawley, Tommy Tuberville, Cindy Hyde-Smith, and James Lankford.

