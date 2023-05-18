Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New START, Boost Nuclear Forces - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A group of Republican senators introduced legislation on Thursday calling on the United States to withdraw from the New START arms control treaty and to bolster its nuclear forces, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said.

"(Senators) today introduced the No START Treaty Act, legislation formally accusing Russia of breaching the New START arms control treaty and declaring America should withdraw. The bill also plans to strengthen US nuclear forces while placing limits on future arms control negotiations," the committee said in a press release.

The legislation sponsored by Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Jim Risch and his Republican colleagues Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Kevin Cramer, Rick Scott, Ted Budd, John Barrasso, Bill Hagerty, Mike Rounds, and Pete Ricketts.

Earlier in the day, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the United States believes that Russia is in compliance with limitations under the New START Treaty, and expects it to continue.