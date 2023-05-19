UrduPoint.com

Senators Introduce Bill Calling For US To Exit New START, Boost Nuclear Forces - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New START, Boost Nuclear Forces - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A group of Republican senators introduced legislation on Thursday calling on the United States to withdraw from the New START arms control treaty and to bolster its nuclear forces, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said.

"(Senators) today introduced the No START Treaty Act, legislation formally accusing Russia of breaching the New START arms control treaty and declaring America should withdraw. The bill also plans to strengthen US nuclear forces while placing limits on future arms control negotiations," the committee said in a press release.

The legislation is sponsored by Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Jim Risch and his Republican colleagues Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Kevin Cramer, Rick Scott, Ted Budd, John Barrasso, Bill Hagerty, Mike Rounds, and Pete Ricketts.

Earlier in the day, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the United States believes that Russia is in compliance with limitations under the New START Treaty, and expects it to continue.

According to the release, the bill would also require a review of the sufficiency of the current and planned US nuclear forces, as well as the implementation of plans to address any deficiencies detected in the US nuclear deterrent.

The bill would also require any future arms control agreements with Russia that limit the size of the US and Russian arsenals to limit all of Russia's nuclear forces, including its non-strategic nuclear weapons, and similarly restrict China's nuclear arsenal.

Moreover, the bill would prohibit any possible efforts to reduce US missile defenses. It would also prohibit the use of funds to implement the New START Treaty or any future arms control agreement unless it meets the bill's required stipulations.

In February 2023, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia China Parliament Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States February Cotton All From Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

5 minutes ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

44 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

44 minutes ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

49 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

49 minutes ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.