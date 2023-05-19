Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New START, Boost Nuclear Forces - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A group of Republican senators introduced legislation on Thursday calling on the United States to withdraw from the New START arms control treaty and to bolster its nuclear forces, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said.

"(Senators) today introduced the No START Treaty Act, legislation formally accusing Russia of breaching the New START arms control treaty and declaring America should withdraw. The bill also plans to strengthen US nuclear forces while placing limits on future arms control negotiations," the committee said in a press release.

The legislation is sponsored by Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Jim Risch and his Republican colleagues Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Kevin Cramer, Rick Scott, Ted Budd, John Barrasso, Bill Hagerty, Mike Rounds, and Pete Ricketts.

Earlier in the day, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the United States believes that Russia is in compliance with limitations under the New START Treaty, and expects it to continue.

According to the release, the bill would also require a review of the sufficiency of the current and planned US nuclear forces, as well as the implementation of plans to address any deficiencies detected in the US nuclear deterrent.

The bill would also require any future arms control agreements with Russia that limit the size of the US and Russian arsenals to limit all of Russia's nuclear forces, including its non-strategic nuclear weapons, and similarly restrict China's nuclear arsenal.

Moreover, the bill would prohibit any possible efforts to reduce US missile defenses. It would also prohibit the use of funds to implement the New START Treaty or any future arms control agreement unless it meets the bill's required stipulations.

In February 2023, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.