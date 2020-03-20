UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senators Launch Negotiations On $1 Tn Stimulus, Vote May Be Monday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:01 PM

Senators launch negotiations on $1 tn stimulus, vote may be Monday

US senators began critical negotiations Friday over a $1 trillion emergency stimulus package to help Americans ravaged by the coronavirus, with Republicans seeking rapid passage while Democrats push for stronger worker protections

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :US senators began critical negotiations Friday over a $1 trillion emergency stimulus package to help Americans ravaged by the coronavirus, with Republicans seeking rapid passage while Democrats push for stronger worker protections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic counterpart Chuck Schumer sat down for talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials to thrash out compromise over the massive Federal intervention.

The version unveiled late Thursday includes onetime "recovery rebates" of up to $1,200 for adults earning under $99,000 annually, and hundreds of billions of Dollars in loan guarantees to industries hard hit by the crises including airlines and small businesses.

"I have tasked bipartisan teams to reach agreement by the end of today, tonight," McConnell told reporters, adding that he wants a vote on final passage on Monday before it goes to the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump said he spoke by phone with the Senate leaders including a "very good telephone conversation" with Schumer.

"There's tremendous spirit to get something done," Trump said.

McConnell has said the top priorities are "direct financial help" for Americans, relief for businesses, stabilization of the economy and job protection.

But Democrats, warning of a tough negotiation ahead, said McConnell's measure leaves out critical provisions such as expanded unemployment insurance beyond one-time payments, additional paid family leave and paid sick leave, and prioritization of financial aid to American workers over corporations.

"None of that is in (McConnell's) bill," Schumer told reporters. "We're going to fight hard to get them in."But Schumer did suggest an agreement could be reached, despite chasms of disagreement and uncertainty.

Related Topics

Loan Senate Vote Trump Job Democrats Family Agreement Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spain Scrambles to Develop COVID-19 Express Tests, ..

3 minutes ago

6 injured due to wall collapse in Zhob

3 minutes ago

Minister distributes kits to residents of shelter ..

3 minutes ago

Tunisia president announces nationwide, round-the- ..

3 minutes ago

Screening process for coronavirus at airports bein ..

7 minutes ago

50 kg charas recovered from the culprit's possessi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.