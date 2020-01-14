Senators Markey, Warren Call on China to Let Home State Citizens Return to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) China needs to allow American citizens Cynthia and Victor Liu to return to their homes in the US, and President Donald Trump's signing of a major trade deal with Beijing this week provides an opportunity for such a goodwill gesture, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The government of China has already unjustly held the siblings for 19 months - after they had traveled to visit their dying grandfather," the release said.

The lawmakers noted plans for President Donald Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He to sign a major trade deal on Wednesday.

"Bringing Cynthia and Victor Liu home this week will demonstrate that President Trump is not simply overlooking rights violations when negotiating trade deals," Markey said in the release.

Warren explained that an "exit ban" by Chinese authorities had prevented the siblings from returning to their homes in the state of Massachusetts, which is represented in the Senate by both lawmakers.