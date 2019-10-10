UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senators Propose Bill Sanctioning Turkish President's, Cabinet Ministers' Assets In US

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:20 AM

Senators Propose Bill Sanctioning Turkish President's, Cabinet Ministers' Assets in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The assets of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and cabinet ministers in the United States will be sanctioned over the country's military operation in northern Syria, according a bill proposed by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday.

"Mandatory sanctions go into effects upon enactment of this Act unless the administration certifies to Congress - every 90 days - that Turkey is not operating unilaterally... in Syria and has withdrawn its armed forces, including Turkish supported rebels, from areas it occupied during the operation beginning October 9, 2019," the bill said.

The sanctions apply to the Turkish president, vice president as well as ministers of defense, foreign affairs, trade, energy and natural resources and treasury and finance, according to the text of the bill.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Van United States Tayyip Erdogan October Congress 2019 From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

6 minutes ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

6 minutes ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

1 hour ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

1 hour ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.