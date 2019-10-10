WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The assets of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and cabinet ministers in the United States will be sanctioned over the country's military operation in northern Syria, according a bill proposed by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday.

"Mandatory sanctions go into effects upon enactment of this Act unless the administration certifies to Congress - every 90 days - that Turkey is not operating unilaterally... in Syria and has withdrawn its armed forces, including Turkish supported rebels, from areas it occupied during the operation beginning October 9, 2019," the bill said.

The sanctions apply to the Turkish president, vice president as well as ministers of defense, foreign affairs, trade, energy and natural resources and treasury and finance, according to the text of the bill.