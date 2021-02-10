Senators Reintroduce Bill to Offer US Refugee Status to Hong Kong Citizens - Rubio

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Twelve US senators have reintroduced bipartisan legislation to offer refugee status in the United States to citizens of Hong Kong who protested against the government of China, Senator Marco Rubio said in a press release.

"This bipartisan legislation would ensure those Hong Kongers who peacefully protested Beijing's corrupt justice system, and have a well-founded fear of persecution, are eligible for Priority 2 Refugee status," Rubio said in the release on Tuesday.

The bill was reintroduced in response to China's law safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the release said.

The proposed bill would grant Priority 2 Refugee Status to Hong Kong citizens who participated in the protest movement and feared persecution, the release said.

"Refugees from Hong Kong will not be subjected to the numerical limitation," the release added.

The bill would also waive immigration intent as a factor for non-immigrant visas, according to the release.