Senators Seek Vote Requiring Pompeo Testimony on Turkey Rights Abuses in Syria - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Democratic lawmakers introduced a measure that will require a Senate vote to compel US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's testimony on Turkey human rights abuses in Syria, Senators Bob Menendez and Chris Murphy said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Democratic lawmakers introduced a measure that will require a Senate vote to compel US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo 's testimony on Turkey human rights abuses in Syria , Senators Bob Menendez and Chris Murphy said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Senators' resolution comes as a direct result of Turkey's invasion of northeastern Syria and its campaign to ethnic cleanse Kurds from the region, which has resulted in numerous reports of horrific human rights abuses against innocent civilians," the release said.

The Menendez-Murphy measure was introduced as a "privileged resolution," which fast-tracks debate and a vote by the full Senate, the release said.

The measure invokes a US law requiring the secretary of state to report to Congress on potential human rights abuses by Turkey, the release added.

Turkish backed militias have recorded and posted online videos, including one in which an unidentified fighter shouts in Arabic they will behead infidels and apostates.

The release noted that both Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Special Envoy for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey have said that Turkish forces and Turkish-backed militias may be guilty of war crimes.

Turkey's military operation in northeast Syria followed a decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from the area controlled by US-backed Kurdish allies - a decision widely condemned by some Republicans and most Democrats in Congress.