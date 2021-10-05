Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats if Moscow Limits Equal US Presence

A bipartisan group of US Senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to expel 300 Russian diplomats in the United States if Moscow does not allow equal US diplomatic presence in Russia

"Russia must issue enough visas to approach parity between the number of American diplomats serving in Russia and the number of Russian diplomats serving in the United States," the lawmakers said in the letter. "If such action is not taken, we urge you to begin expelling Russian diplomats, to bring the US diplomatic presence to parity."

The letter noted that there are more than 400 Russian diplomats in the United States and some 100 US diplomats in Russia.