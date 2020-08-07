UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senators Urge FBI To Provide Briefings On Foreign Influence In 2020 US Election - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Senators Urge FBI to Provide Briefings on Foreign Influence in 2020 US Election - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Democratic Senators on Friday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray urging him to start providing regular briefings in the coming weeks about foreign influence on the upcoming US presidential election.

"We urge you to provide a regular series of update briefings in the coming weeks so that all Senators are aware of the specific threats posed by this or any other concerted foreign interference campaign that is targeting Congress and seeks to influence the presidential election in November," the letter said.

The lawmakers also called on Wray to make public as much of the information as possible, but cautioned doing so should be done in a manner that should not be conflated or misrepresented.

In late July, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the intelligence community informed Congress in classified briefings that Russia is allegedly meddling in the 2020 US election.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of its foreign policy.

On Wednesday, US Attorney General William Barr told a congressional hearing the US government has to assume that Russia is trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Russia Nancy July November Congress FBI 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait sends food aid to Lebanon

2 hours ago

Telemarathon app being launched to promote Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Seven gamblers rounded up with Rs 5000 stake money ..

1 hour ago

One million saplings to plant in Hazara during Mon ..

2 hours ago

Important meeting of SBP to decide SOPs for gyms a ..

2 hours ago

Delegation of Sindh's MPAs calls on Omar Ayub Khan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.