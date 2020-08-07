Senators Urge FBI to Provide Briefings on Foreign Influence in 2020 US Election - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Democratic Senators on Friday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray urging him to start providing regular briefings in the coming weeks about foreign influence on the upcoming US presidential election.

"We urge you to provide a regular series of update briefings in the coming weeks so that all Senators are aware of the specific threats posed by this or any other concerted foreign interference campaign that is targeting Congress and seeks to influence the presidential election in November," the letter said.

The lawmakers also called on Wray to make public as much of the information as possible, but cautioned doing so should be done in a manner that should not be conflated or misrepresented.

In late July, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the intelligence community informed Congress in classified briefings that Russia is allegedly meddling in the 2020 US election.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of its foreign policy.

On Wednesday, US Attorney General William Barr told a congressional hearing the US government has to assume that Russia is trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election.