UrduPoint.com

Sending 1,500 More Troops To Southern Border Won't Deter Illegal Migrants - Texas Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Sending 1,500 More Troops to Southern Border Won't Deter Illegal Migrants - Texas Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Biden administration's decision to send an additional 1,500 troops to the US-Mexico border will do nothing to deter an anticipated surge of illegal migrants in the region, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

The surge is expected to occur after the Title 42 health emergency order - which allowed the US government to turn away thousands of illegal migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11.

"(President Joe) Biden says he will deploy 1,500 troops to the border ” primarily to do paperwork. And only for 90 days," Abbott said via Twitter. "This does nothing to stop illegal immigration."

Texas has deployed some 10,000 National Guardsmen over the last several years to support local, state and Federal agencies dealing with the influx of migrants arriving on the southern border, according to Abbott.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved  a request from the Homeland Security Department for 1,500 active duty troops to support immigration enforcement and law enforcement agencies dealing with the crisis on the southern border.

Ryder said the US troops are expected to arrive at the US southern border next week, but they will not directly participate in law enforcement activities . The troops deploying to the southern border will work on providing ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry and warehouse support.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Austin May Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

37 minutes ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

1 hour ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

2 hours ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

2 hours ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.