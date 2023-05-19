UrduPoint.com

Sending Arms To Ukraine To Pose Challenges For Post-War Reconstruction - China Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Sending Arms to Ukraine to Pose Challenges for Post-War Reconstruction - China Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The constant delivery of weapons to the battlefields in Ukraine will pose serious challenges to the post-war reconstruction efforts in the country, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said.

"Constant feeding of weapons to the battlefield (in Ukraine) will pose serious challenges to post-war reconstruction," Geng said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Thursday afternoon.

The Chinese diplomat pointed out that saturating Ukraine with weapons greatly increases their chances of being distributed among terrorist and armed groups and this can cause new turmoil in a wider geographical area as well as claim more innocent lives.

Geng also reiterated that China believes there is no military solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier in May, the US Defense Department announced the United States will provide $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.

