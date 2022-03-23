UrduPoint.com

Sending Peacekeepers To Ukraine Will Lead To Clash Between Russian, NATO Forces - Lavrov

Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine Will Lead to Clash Between Russian, NATO Forces - Lavrov

If NATO sends peacekeepers to Ukraine, there will be a direct clash between the forces of Russia and the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) If NATO sends peacekeepers to Ukraine, there will be a direct clash between the forces of Russia and the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Our Polish colleagues have already stated that there will be a NATO summit, and peacekeepers should be sent.

I hope they understand what they are talking about. This will be the very direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces, which everyone did not just want to avoid, but said that it should not take place at all," Lavrov said during his address at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

