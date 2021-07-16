UrduPoint.com
Sending US Troops To Haiti Not On Agenda - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:50 AM

Sending US Troops to Haiti Not on Agenda - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) President Joe Biden ruled out sending US troops to Haiti except for a small contingent of Marines ensure the US embassy staff in the country is secure.

"The idea of sending in American forces into Haiti is not on the agenda at this moment," Biden told reporters. "We were only sending American Marines to our embassy to make sure that they are secure, and nothing is out of whack at all," he added.

