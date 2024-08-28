Senegal 'agri-influencers' seek to shake up key sector

Thiès, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Crouched next to a pile of fresh mangoes, Senegalese farmer Mame Abdou Diop shoots a TikTok clip hoping it will be a hit with his burgeoning social media following.

Diop, 30, is part of a new wave of agricultural entrepreneurs in the West African nation embracing online platforms to boost sales, share knowledge and carve their own path in a key economic sector.

Since 2020, Diop has run a small business managing plots of land and growing a range of crops from watermelon and mangoes to onions and beans.

But since launching on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and LinkedIn two years ago, he has seen profits soar and his client base more than double.

"I used to make videos for fun, I didn't even know what kind of impact social media would have," said Diop, who has amassed nearly 14,000 TikTok followers and 2,000 on Instagram.

But he soon realised the videos were "very good marketing," he said in the village of Gadiaga, east of the capital Dakar.

Agriculture represents roughly 16 percent of Senegal's GDP, but the industry suffers from chronic underperformance.

The new government has prioritised attaining food sovereignty, with the aim of creating more jobs in a country plagued by youth unemployment.

Senegal imports almost 70 percent of its food requirements, despite 60 percent of the labour force growing food crops, according to the International Fund for Agricultural Development.