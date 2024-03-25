Open Menu

Senegal Anti-establishment Candidate Wins Presidency After Rival Concedes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presidency after rival concedes

Senegal's anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to become president after his main rival on Monday recognised his victory in elections that came barely days after he was freed from prison

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Senegal's anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to become president after his main rival on Monday recognised his victory in elections that came barely days after he was freed from prison.

The win by the opposition candidate who will be Senegal's youngest president could trigger a political earthquake with policies that transform the country.

Faye, 44, promised left-wing pan-Africanism and to renegotiate gas and oil contracts, with Senegal due to start production on recently discovered oil and gas reserves later this year.

The opposition candidate has never held a nationally elected position and has not yet spoken publicly since Sunday's election, which followed three years of unrest and a political crisis.

His main rival from the governing coalition, Amadou Ba, recognised Faye's win in the first-round of the vote and offered his congratulations, a statement said.

"Considering the trends of the presidential election results and awaiting the official declaration, I congratulate the president Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye on his victory in the first round," Ba said in the statement.

Government spokesman Abdou Karim Fofana also said that Ba had called his rival to congratulate him.

Faye had appeared clearly ahead of 62-year-old former prime minister Ba, according to provisional results from individual polling stations published by local media and on social networks.

Official results are expected before the end of the week. An absolute majority was required for a first-round win.

Newspaper front pages had already congratulated Faye. "Happy Birthday Mister President," said the Walf Quotidien, referring to Monday being Faye's birthday.

Hundreds of jubilant Faye supporters had gathered at his campaign headquarters in the capital Dakar late Sunday.

"It's a total revolution. Everything is going to change. Behaviourally, socially and financially, everything is going to change," Coumba Diallo, a singer known as Queen Biz, enthused.

At least 10 of the 17 presidential candidates had earlier Monday congratulated Faye in light of provisional results published by the media.

Related Topics

Election Earthquake Prime Minister Vote Oil Dakar Senegal Gas Sunday Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles r ..

Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownershi ..

51 seconds ago
 Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into preside ..

Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into presidential spotlight

53 seconds ago
 LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats alloc ..

LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats allocation to LHC CJ for larger ben ..

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed

Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed

3 minutes ago
 Privatization of loss making entities priority of ..

Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

3 minutes ago
 CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card

CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card

3 minutes ago
Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of cris ..

Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli

3 minutes ago
 Accused of embezzlement case of Rs 140m arrested

Accused of embezzlement case of Rs 140m arrested

1 minute ago
 5 accused of string killing incident arrested: CPO

5 accused of string killing incident arrested: CPO

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Mar ..

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz

1 hour ago
 Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on ..

Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday

1 hour ago
 Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inf ..

Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World