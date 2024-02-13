Open Menu

Senegal Bans March To Protest Delayed Presidential Vote: Organiser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Senegal bans march to protest delayed presidential vote: organiser

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Senegal has banned a protest march called on Tuesday following a controversial move to delay this month's presidential poll to December and extend President Macky Sall's term, an organiser said.

Elymane Haby Kane, one of the organisers of the march, told AFP he had received an official letter from local authorities in the capital Dakar that the march was banned as it could seriously hamper traffic.

The United States and European Union have called on the government to restore the original election timetable. Deadly protests pitting youths against security forces have threatened Senegal's reputation as a haven of stability in West Africa.

Parliament backed Sall's suspension of the election until December 15, but only after security forces stormed parliament and detained some opposition deputies.

The vote paved the way for Sall -- whose second term was due to expire in April -- to remain in office until his successor is installed, probably in 2025.

Senegal's opposition has decried the move as a "constitutional coup" and suspects it is part of a plan by the presidential camp to extend Sall's term in office, despite him reiterating that he would not stand again.

Related Topics

Election Africa Protest Parliament Vote Threatened European Union Traffic Dakar United States Senegal March April December From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

2 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

42 minutes ago
  

 

48 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

4 hours ago
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

18 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

18 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

19 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

19 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

19 hours ago

More Stories From World