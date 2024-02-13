Senegal Bans March To Protest Delayed Presidential Vote: Organiser
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Senegal has banned a protest march called on Tuesday following a controversial move to delay this month's presidential poll to December and extend President Macky Sall's term, an organiser said.
Elymane Haby Kane, one of the organisers of the march, told AFP he had received an official letter from local authorities in the capital Dakar that the march was banned as it could seriously hamper traffic.
The United States and European Union have called on the government to restore the original election timetable. Deadly protests pitting youths against security forces have threatened Senegal's reputation as a haven of stability in West Africa.
Parliament backed Sall's suspension of the election until December 15, but only after security forces stormed parliament and detained some opposition deputies.
The vote paved the way for Sall -- whose second term was due to expire in April -- to remain in office until his successor is installed, probably in 2025.
Senegal's opposition has decried the move as a "constitutional coup" and suspects it is part of a plan by the presidential camp to extend Sall's term in office, despite him reiterating that he would not stand again.
Recent Stories
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
More Stories From World
-
China urges Israel to immediately stop military operation in Rafah16 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed ahead of inflation data16 minutes ago
-
Tory Burch wants to make 'everyday sublime' at New York Fashion Week46 minutes ago
-
Istanbul mosques convert working class faithful to sport56 minutes ago
-
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'1 hour ago
-
Roads, farming threaten Ecuador 'lost city' complex1 hour ago
-
All-rounders lead South Africa fightback to 220-6 in second Test1 hour ago
-
'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in war-ravaged Gaza: UN2 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Apollo to Artemis: Why America is betting big on private space2 hours ago
-
US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written3 hours ago
-
Six injured, one critically, in New York subway shooting3 hours ago