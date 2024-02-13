Senegal bans march to protest delayed presidential vote: organiser

(@FahadShabbir)

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Senegal has banned a protest march called on Tuesday following a controversial move to delay this month's presidential poll to December and extend President Macky Sall's term, an organiser said.

Elymane Haby Kane, one of the organisers of the march, told AFP he had received an official letter from local authorities in the capital Dakar that the march was banned as it could seriously hamper traffic.

The United States and European Union have called on the government to restore the original election timetable. Deadly protests pitting youths against security forces have threatened Senegal's reputation as a haven of stability in West Africa.

Parliament backed Sall's suspension of the election until December 15, but only after security forces stormed parliament and detained some opposition deputies.

The vote paved the way for Sall -- whose second term was due to expire in April -- to remain in office until his successor is installed, probably in 2025.

Senegal's opposition has decried the move as a "constitutional coup" and suspects it is part of a plan by the presidential camp to extend Sall's term in office, despite him reiterating that he would not stand again.