UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Builds Military Camp Near Border With Troubled Mali

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Senegal builds military camp near border with troubled Mali

Senegal on Tuesday began building a military camp near its border with violence-torn Mali to address "cross-border threats (and) trafficking", the defence ministry said

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Senegal on Tuesday began building a military camp near its border with violence-torn Mali to address "cross-border threats (and) trafficking", the defence ministry said.

The camp is being constructed at Goudiry in the east of the country, nearly 600 kilometres (370 miles) from the capital Dakar.

Neither the ministry nor the army gave details of troop numbers or the kind of equipment that the base would house.

Mali is in the grip of an eight-year jihadist insurgency that has spread into neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, claiming thousands of lives and driving hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Senegal has so far been untouched but it has stepped up security and contributed troops to the UN peacekeeping force in Mali, and its courts have handed out several sentences in recent years for "terrorism".

Barracks housing gendarmes -- a police force under the control of the military -- have also been built in Senegal's north and east.

The ceremonial first stone of the camp in Goudiry was laid by armed forces minister Sidiki Kaba, flanked by army chief General Birame Diop, the military told AFP.

The ministry said in a statement the authorities planned to "intensify the territorial network" of the security forces "to adapt to changes in the regional strategic context and heighten the response to the public's need in terms of security".

Other than the threat of jihadism, the eastern border zone with Mali is "rife" with criminals and drug trafficking, an army official said.

Related Topics

Army Police United Nations Mali Dakar Burkina Faso Senegal Niger Border Criminals From Housing

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

1 minute ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

13 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

43 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

46 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.