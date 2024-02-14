Open Menu

Senegal Cabinet Meets As Political Amnesty Rumours Swirl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Senegalese President Macky Sall holds a closely watched cabinet meeting on Wednesday amid international and national calls to re-schedule a postponed presidential election and resolve the grave political crisis

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Senegalese President Macky Sall holds a closely watched cabinet meeting on Wednesday amid international and national calls to re-schedule a postponed presidential election and resolve the grave political crisis.

The United States, France and the United Nations have strongly supported domestic demands for the vote to go ahead as soon as possible, with fears that tensions could spill over into greater violence.

Three people have been killed in protests since Sall postponed the February 25 vote until December.

The weekly cabinet gathering has taken on shades of a landmark meeting and three sources have confirmed it was to go ahead as planned.

The political world is alive with talk of a possible political amnesty to wipe out offences committed during unrest since March 2021 that has left dozens dead and seen hundreds arrested.

The amnesty could be discussed in cabinet before a bill goes to parliament for approval.

One of the leading political opponents of Sall is anti-establishment firebrand Ousmane Sonko, who fought the state for more than two years before being imprisoned last year.

His second-in-command Bassirou Diomaye Faye has also been detained.

Alioune Tine and Pierre Goudiaby Atepa, two civil society figures who have mediated between the presidency and Sonko's side, have told local media he would be released from jail in the coming days.

