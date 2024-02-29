Senegal Civil Society, Opposition Unite For Vote Before April 2
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM
A major Senegalese civil society collective said Thursday it was joining forces with the opposition to ensure the presidential election is held before April 2, when President Macky Sall's mandate runs out
The traditionally stable West African country plunged into its worst turmoil in decades after Sall's last-minute deferral of the presidential election, that was due to take place last Sunday.
The Aar Sunu Election (Protect our Election) collective said it was joining with a group of 16 of the 19 candidates approved by the Constitutional Council to stand in the presidential poll.
It is also uniting with the opposition coalition F24 and the Front for the Defence of Democracy.
"This unity of action should make it possible to carry out collective actions in synergy to avoid the dispersal of forces fighting against the current coup d'etat," the civil society platform said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, President Sall reiterated he would stand down as planned on April 2, seemingly rejecting one of the conclusions of his own political talks aimed at settling weeks of crisis.
