Senegal Counts Votes As New Leaders Eye Parliamentary Win
November 18, 2024
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Senegal began counting votes Sunday after parliamentary elections in which the new government is aiming for a resounding majority to deliver the ambitious reform agenda that swept it to power eight months ago.
Voting took place peacefully across the West African country, and reliable projections of the new parliament's makeup could be available from Monday morning.
Tallying started shortly after a polling station in the capital Dakar closed at 6:00 pm (1800 GMT), an AFP journalist saw.
The governing Pastef party of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is the favourite to win.
It has emerged as the vote winner in most of the first polling stations to give their provisional results, according to media reports, beating the two main opposition parties.
Faye secured victory in March pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption -- raising hopes among a largely youthful population facing high inflation and widespread unemployment.
"I hope that Pastef will win the elections to gain a majority so that they can better carry out their mandate," said Pascal Goudiaby, a 56-year-old voter in Dakar.
"The priority is unemployment, young people are facing so much unemployment," he said.
