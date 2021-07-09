Senegal, EU and US sign deal for new vaccine-production plant

(@FahadShabbir)

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Senegal, the EU, the United States, several European governments, and other partners, signed an accord in the capital Dakar on Friday to finance vaccine production in the West African state.

The move comes amid a shortages of jabs and a third wave of coronavirus infections sweeping Africa, which has highlighted the lack of vaccination-production facilities on the continent.

Ninety-nine percent of vaccines used in Africa are imported, according to a joint statement from the Senegalese government and the European Union.

The new financing deal is intended to kickstart vaccine production at the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, the statement explained, lowering the dependence on imports.

Senegal's Economy Minister Amadou Hott was quoted in the statement as saying that the new production site will lay the foundation for "pharmaceutical and medical sovereignty".