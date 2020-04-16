Senegal extends flight ban until May 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Senegal, an important air hub in West Africa, has extended a suspension on all flights to and from its soil until May 31 as part of measures to contain coronavirus, Transport Minister Alioune Sarr announced overnight Wednesday.

The announcement, made on Twitter, gave no further details.

The country halted passenger flights, but not cargo, under a suspension implemented in mid-March.

The measure initially applied to France, Italy, Spain and a number of other countries in Europe and North Africa before becoming a blanket suspension.

Senegal's official tally of coronavirus cases stands at more than 300, two of them fatal.

The authorities have closed schools, imposed a night-time curfew and banned travel between cities in a bid to stem the spread of the virus, but not implemented a lockdown.