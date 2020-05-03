Senegal Extends State of Emergency Over Coronavirus Until June 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Senegal has extended the national state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak for another month until June 2, the interior minister reportedly said Sunday.

"The state of emergency and the curfew have been extended for another 30 days," Macky Sall was quoted as saying by the Dakar Actu publication.

The Health Ministry of the western African nation said in a press release on Sunday that further 67 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 1,182. Of them, nine have died and 372 have recovered.