Senegal Heads To Polls As New Leaders Eye Parliamentary Win
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Senegal on Sunday voted in parliamentary elections, with the new leaders aiming for a resounding majority to see through the promise of ambitious reform that swept them to power eight months ago.
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye secured victory in March pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption -- raising hopes among a largely youthful population facing high inflation and widespread unemployment.
But an opposition-led parliament hampered the government's first months in power, leading Faye to dissolve the chamber in September and call snap elections as soon as the constitution allowed him to do so.
"I hope that (the ruling party) Pastef will win the elections to gain a majority so that they can better carry out their mandate," said 56-year-old Pascal Goudiaby, who was among dozens waiting to cast their ballots at a polling station in the capital Dakar.
"The priority is unemployment, young people are facing so much unemployment," he added.
Faye appointed his firebrand mentor Ousmane Sonko as prime minister, after Sonko's own bid to run for president was blocked following a three-year deadly standoff with the former authorities.
The pair promised a leftist pan-African agenda -- vowing to diversify political and economic partnerships, review hydrocarbon and fishing contracts and re-establish Senegal's sovereignty, which they claimed had been sold abroad.
The West African country's roughly 7.3 million registered voters will elect 165 MPs for five-year terms.
Analysts say Senegalese voters have historically confirmed their presidential choice during parliamentary elections, and the ruling Pastef party is the favourite to win.
"I think that whoever you gave your confidence to in the presidential election, you need to renew your confidence in him so that he can achieve what he started," said 56-year-old voter Toure Aby.
"We want life to be less expensive for the Senegalese", she added.
"Everything's expensive: water, electricity, food".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi batters Philippines' most populous island1 hour ago
-
Trump revives 'peace through strength,' but meaning up to debate2 hours ago
-
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli army warning2 hours ago
-
Senegal heads to polls as new leaders eye parliamentary win2 hours ago
-
Ukraine announces 'emergency power cuts' in regions under Russian aerial attack2 hours ago
-
Russian exiled opposition to stage major anti-war protest2 hours ago
-
Trump and team get warm welcome at UFC fight night2 hours ago
-
Xi tells Biden ready for 'smooth transition' to Trump2 hours ago
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi fells trees, power lines in the Philippines3 hours ago
-
'Break taboos': Josep Borrell wraps up time as EU's top diplomat4 hours ago
-
Swiatek leads Poland into maiden BJK Cup semi-final4 hours ago
-
Davis, LeBron power Lakers over Pelicans as Celtics win in OT4 hours ago