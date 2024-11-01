Senegal Inks Deal With Chinese Firm For Water Diversion Project
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DAKAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Senegal's sovereign strategic investment fund, FONSIS, signed a partnership agreement with China's Sinohydro for a major water diversion project Thursday.
Under the agreement, Sinohydro will construct a 250-km aqueduct to transport water from Lake Guiers in northern Senegal to the Mbour-Dakar-Thies triangle in the west, home to a large portion of the country's population.
The project, funded by FONSIS, is scheduled for completion by 2028.
FONSIS Director-General Babacar Gning said that Sinohydro was selected for its "competitive financing offer" and "commitment to implement the project as quickly as possible and to use local labor during construction if Senegal approves the feasibility studies."
Senegal's Minister of Water and Sanitation Cheikh Tidiane Dieye noted Sinohydro was the only company to meet all project criteria established by Senegalese authorities.
