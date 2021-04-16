UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Issues Denial After Media Report Of Deaths Linked To AstraZeneca

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

Senegal issues denial after media report of deaths linked to AstraZeneca

Senegal's health authorities issued a denial after a newspaper on Friday said three deaths had been caused by the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccine

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Senegal's health authorities issued a denial after a newspaper on Friday said three deaths had been caused by the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccine.

National vaccination coordinator Ousseynou Badiane confirmed that three people who had died several weeks ago had received the vaccine, but there was "no established link" between the jab and their deaths.

"A causal relationship has yet to be established. It is the experts who will determine this," Badiane told AFP.

A local daily, L'Observateur, earlier reported that the vaccine had caused "three deaths... and 53 hospitalisations" in Senegal, nine of them serious cases.

Badiane said that this account had previously been reported, adding that he did not believe it would have an impact on Senegal's vaccination campaign.

AstraZeneca's safety is in the spotlight in many countries after potentially serious blood clots emerged among a small number of the millions who have received the jab.

The West African state is administering AstraZeneca and the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, in a campaign initiated in late February.

It has so far inoculated nearly 380,000 people in a population of 17 million. The authorities have recorded nearly 40,000 cases of coronavirus infection, of which 1,087 have been fatal.

"There has not been a single death caused by vaccine, either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca, since the start of the vaccination campaign," health ministry spokesman and National Prevention chief Mamadou Ndiaye said on the radio.

Even though immunisation in Senegal is free, quick and available to all, many vaccination centres have been empty -- an apparent sign of widespread reluctance among the public.

Some of the reporting in local media "may harm the vaccination process, because it inflates rumours," Ndiaye told AFP.

Related Topics

China Died Senegal February May Media All Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US, Norway Ink Deal to Expand Defense Cooperation ..

41 seconds ago

Longest & fastest solo bike ride: Abid pedals 3,00 ..

42 seconds ago

Norway and US sign new defence deal

45 seconds ago

Ukraine's Membership in EU Not Discussed Currently ..

47 seconds ago

Faheem sparks South Africa collapse in final T20

8 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.