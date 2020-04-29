Senegal launches huge aid scheme amid pandemic

A man in Senegal's coastal capital Dakar lifts a sack of rice onto a donkey cart, ready to take home much-needed essentials as coronavirus cases increase across the country

GuinawRails, Senegal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A man in Senegal's coastal capital Dakar lifts a sack of rice onto a donkey cart, ready to take home much-needed essentials as coronavirus cases increase across the country.

He is an early beneficiary of one of West Africa's biggest aid programmes for softening the impact of coronavirus restrictions.

Senegal has shut its borders, banned travel between cities and imposed a strict dusk-to-dawn curfew in a bid to curb the contagion, also mandating mask-wearing in government and commercial sites.

But 40 percent of the country's roughly 16 million people live in poverty, often working in precarious informal jobs, and the restrictions have hit them hard.

Government-chartered lorries have been hauling supplies to the working-class Dakar suburb of Guinaw-Rails, where the first families received the aid on Tuesday.

Individual aid packages are lined up in the backyard of a cultural centre, each containing 100 kilos (220 Pounds) of rice and 10 kilos of soap, as well as sugar, cooking oil and pasta.

Some 60 people were at the pickup point on Tuesday out of about 3,200 people covered under the scheme in Guinaw-Rails, which lies beside a disused railway track some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the centre.

An official from the community development ministry on the scene said that the aid was being carefully handed out to 30 households each time in order to maintain social distancing.

"Each household will be summoned at a specific time," he said.

The government has mobilised 888 lorries to transport provisions to all corners of the country, in a scheme worth 69 million CFA francs ($114 million, 105 million Euros).

Set to benefit are one million households, comprising a projected eight to 10 million people in total.

Alongside the government handout, private companies, religious groups and local authorities are also making donations to struggling Senegalese.