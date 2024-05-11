Senegal Launches Inquiry Into Boeing Jet Runway Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Senegal has launched an investigation into a Boeing jet that ran off the runway at Dakar airport injuring 11 people, authorities said Friday.
The transport ministry said in a statement that the injured were "improving" and that psychologists were helping them "in this difficult test" after the accident at Blaise Diagne aiport. Four of the injured had been reported in serious condition.
The ministry said its bureau of investigation and analysis had started a "technical inquiry to determine the causes of this incident and take necessary measures to avoid such events in the future".
Air Senegal, which chartered the Boeing 737-300 from Transair, and the investigation bureau did not answer questions submitted by AFP.
The jet was taking off for Bamako in Mali carrying 79 passengers and six crew when it left the runway on Thursday. A fire started in part of the plane and the airport was closed for several hours.
State-owned Air Senegal, launched in 2018 as part of efforts to make Dakar a regional air hub, has faced criticism over the quality of its services.
US manufacturer Boeing has also faced questions about its safety record after two 737 MAX crashes within five months and another scare involving an aircraft over Alaska in January.
