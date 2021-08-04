UrduPoint.com

Senegal Man Detained For Taking Girlfriend's Exams, Dressed As Woman

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:29 AM

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

A Senegalese student has been detained for fraud after allegedly disguising himself as a woman and sitting his girlfriend's high school exams, his lawyer told AFP on Tuesday

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A Senegalese student has been detained for fraud after allegedly disguising himself as a woman and sitting his girlfriend's high school exams, his lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.

The girlfriend has also been detained.

Both are due in court in the West African country on Thursday, on charges of fraud and complicity in fraud, lawyer Serigne Ndiongue said.

The suspects are contesting the charges.

According to the prosecution, the university student moved to the central city of Diourbel in order to take his girlfriend's baccalaureate exams on her behalf.

Photos circulating on social media appeared to show the student wearing a red dress and a black shawl.

Local media reported that invigilators caught him on the third day of the exams after noticing something wrong with his attire. They then reported him to the police.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Student Diourbel Women Media Court

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

45 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

45 minutes ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

1 hour ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

32 seconds ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

33 seconds ago
 Global Airlines Suffer Worst Year on Record During ..

Global Airlines Suffer Worst Year on Record During 2020 COVID-19 Crisis - Trade ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.