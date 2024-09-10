Senegal Migrant Shipwreck Death Toll Climbs To At Least 26: Navy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senegal's navy said Tuesday that at least 26 people died after a migrant boat sank off the coast two days earlier, in the latest migration-linked tragedy to occur off West Africa.
In a post on X, the navy said it had recovered "17 lifeless bodies" on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 26 after nine were initially announced dead following the Sunday shipwreck off the western town of Mbour.
The search is ongoing, the navy said.
Many of the vessel's passengers remain missing.
Witnesses in Mbour said that dozens of people had boarded the boat, which capsized shortly after setting off from the shore.
Senegal's coasts are one of the main departure points for thousands of migrants heading to Europe.
The Atlantic route is particularly perilous due to the strong currents, with thousands of deaths and disappearances every year on overloaded, often unseaworthy boats.
