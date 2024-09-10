Open Menu

Senegal Migrant Shipwreck Death Toll Climbs To At Least 26: Navy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Senegal migrant shipwreck death toll climbs to at least 26: navy

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senegal's navy said Tuesday that at least 26 people died after a migrant boat sank off the coast two days earlier, in the latest migration-linked tragedy to occur off West Africa.

In a post on X, the navy said it had recovered "17 lifeless bodies" on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 26 after nine were initially announced dead following the Sunday shipwreck off the western town of Mbour.

The search is ongoing, the navy said.

Many of the vessel's passengers remain missing.

Witnesses in Mbour said that dozens of people had boarded the boat, which capsized shortly after setting off from the shore.

Senegal's coasts are one of the main departure points for thousands of migrants heading to Europe.

The Atlantic route is particularly perilous due to the strong currents, with thousands of deaths and disappearances every year on overloaded, often unseaworthy boats.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Europe Died Senegal Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

2 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

3 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

4 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

6 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

6 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From World