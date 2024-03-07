Senegal moves towards certainty for presidential vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Senegal on Thursday looked set to elect a new president at the end of March and ease the crisis triggered by the delay to the presidential poll, but the exact date of the vote remained uncertain.

President Macky Sall plunged Senegal into one of its worst crises in decades with his last-minute postponement of the election, originally scheduled for February 25.

The vote delay triggered widespread outcry at home and abroad and unleashed protests which left four people dead.

The traditionally stable West African nation is now re-embarking on what is perhaps its most open presidential vote in modern history.

There have been some potentially significant developments in the meantime.

The adoption of a controversial amnesty law late Wednesday could see anti-establishment opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye released from prison to campaign.

But there is still confusion over the date of the first-round vote.

Sall late Wednesday set March 24 as the date, while Senegal's top constitutional body said it should take place on March 31.

Either way, the election would happen before Sall's mandate ends on April 2, which was one of the key drivers of the turmoil.

Babacar Gueye, one of the leaders of a major civil society collective opposed to the election delay, told AFP he expected the Constitutional Council to "align itself" with the presidency, even though the decision of the council should in theory prevail.

Gueye added that March 31 would fall on Easter Sunday, affecting Senegal's significant Christian community.