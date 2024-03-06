Senegal MPs Debate Contentious Amnesty Bill
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Senegalese MPs on Wednesday debated an amnesty bill covering acts linked to deadly protests in recent years, a controversial text aimed at calming the crisis sparked by the presidential election delay
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Senegalese MPs on Wednesday debated an amnesty bill covering acts linked to deadly protests in recent years, a controversial text aimed at calming the crisis sparked by the presidential election delay.
Criticism of the bill as shielding the perpetrators of serious crimes including homicides, and the potential for political manoeuvres, means its passage is uncertain. A vote is expected later today.
The amnesty is part of President Macky Sall's response to the turmoil sparked by his last-minute postponement of the presidential election, originally scheduled for February 25.
The poll delay triggered deadly protests in the traditionally stable West African country, which is still awaiting a new election date.
Senegal's Constitutional Council could announce a new date at any moment.
Adding to the air of uncertainty, it is still unclear what will happen if an election is not held before the end of Sall's term on April 2. An amnesty law could plunge the country further into the unknown.
Questions have swirled around whether an amnesty would be applied to imprisoned opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, and what this would mean for his possible return to the presidential race.
The bill would grant an amnesty for "all acts likely to be classified as criminal or correctional offences committed between February 1, 2021 and February 25, 2024, both in Senegal and abroad, relating to demonstrations or having political motivations".
The text's rapporteur, Abdoulaye Diagne, said Wednesday that acts of torture were excluded from the scope of the law.
Senegal witnessed several episodes of deadly unrest between 2021 and 2023, triggered in particular by a bitter stand-off between Sonko and the state.
Dozens were killed, hundreds injured, and hundreds more arrested in riots which saw clashes with security forces and major damage to the property.
Sonko, who came third in the 2019 presidential election, has been detained since July 2023 and was disqualified from this year's presidential race.
Senegal experienced renewed deadly unrest in February after the delay to the election.
The presidency has said the amnesty is intended to "calm the political and social climate".
Dozens of opponents could be freed as soon as the law is published, but many political and social actors oppose to the bill. They fear it will be used to exonerate government and security officials for the deaths of protesters.
The bill is also not unanimously supported by the president's parliamentary camp, which holds a precarious majority. A section of civil society and the opposition continues to demand an election before April 2, with a new rally called on Wednesday in the capital Dakar.
Sall on Monday received the conclusions of a "national dialogue" recommending elections to be held on June 2 and suggesting he remain in the office until his successor is installed.
The president, who has been in power since 2012 but is not seeking re-election, has said, he will seek the opinion of the Constitutional Council
sjd-lal/fal/acc/bp/
Recent Stories
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber
Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension
Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sha ..
Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results10 minutes ago
-
Egypt floats pound prompting it to lose over third of value12 minutes ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House1 hour ago
-
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede1 hour ago
-
Explosion reported near vessel off Yemen: security firm2 hours ago
-
Yulia Navalnaya calls for election day protest against Putin2 hours ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House2 hours ago
-
Hainan sees robust offshore duty-free sales during Spring Festival travel rush2 hours ago
-
Trump comes close to 'Super Tuesday' clean sweep: US networks2 hours ago
-
Stokes says England 'progressed' despite India series loss3 hours ago
-
Yulia Navalnaya calls for election day protest against Putin3 hours ago
-
ASEAN, Australia decry actions that 'endanger peace' in South China Sea3 hours ago