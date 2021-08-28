UrduPoint.com

Senegal Navy Searches For Dozens Lost After Migrant Boat Capsizes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Senegal navy searches for dozens lost after migrant boat capsizes

The Senegalese navy was carrying out a search and rescue mission on Saturday after a boat carrying about 60 migrants capsized earlier in the week, according to a military statement and a local official

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The Senegalese navy was carrying out a search and rescue mission on Saturday after a boat carrying about 60 migrants capsized earlier in the week, according to a military statement and a local official.

The boat flipped over about 15 kilometres (nine miles) off the northern city of Saint-Louis, said the official, who asked not to be identified. The accident happened on Wednesday night, the navy statement said.

Those on board were trying to reach Spain, naval spokesman Ameth Sow told local tv.

Senegal is a popular jumping-off point for migrants trying to make the hazardous journey to the Spanish-owned Canary Islands -- a gateway to the European Union.

The navy "rescued 11 people, including eight Senegalese and three Gambians, and recovered a lifeless body," the navy statement on Friday said.

The search is being conducted with the Spanish Guardia Civil, it said.

Senegal receives assistance from the EU for its efforts to control illegal migration.

Would-be migrants often try to reach the Canary Islands by canoe.

The International Organisation for Migration reported 140 deaths in a single shipwreck off the coast of Senegal at the end of October 2020, a figure disputed by the Senegalese government.

Related Topics

Accident European Union Saint-Louis Spain Senegal Turkish Lira October 2020 TV From Government

Recent Stories

Two IS Leaders Killed, One Injured in US Airstrike ..

Two IS Leaders Killed, One Injured in US Airstrike in Afghanistan - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 US Gulf coast braces as 'extremely dangerous' Hurr ..

US Gulf coast braces as 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida approaches

2 minutes ago
 Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Pri ..

Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

2 minutes ago
 Govt put country on path of progress: Nadeem Qures ..

Govt put country on path of progress: Nadeem Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 Man gunned down in Naseerabad

Man gunned down in Naseerabad

39 minutes ago
 Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.