Senegal Opposition Figure Sonko Formally Charged And Detained: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Senegal opposition figure Sonko formally charged and detained: lawyer

Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko on Monday was charged with fomenting insurrection, three days after being arrested at his home, one of his lawyers told AFP

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko on Monday was charged with fomenting insurrection, three days after being arrested at his home, one of his lawyers told AFP.

Sonko, a fierce critic of President Macky Sall, "was charged and placed in custody" after appearing before a judge, lawyer Ousseynou Ngom told AFP.

The public prosecutor on Saturday anounced seven new charges to be made against Sonko over comments he has made, rallies he has held, and other episodes since 2021, including an incident at his home on Friday that led to his arrest.

