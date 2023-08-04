Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Senegalese forces will take part in a possible military operation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niger, if the organization ultimately decides to intervene after the recent coup in the country, Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall said on Thursday.

"The Senegalese military forces ... will go there," Tall Sall told reporters, when asked whether Senegal would participate in the ECOWAS's potential military operation.

Such a decision is driven by the fact that Senegal is a full-fledged member of the community and has signed its fundamental documents, the minister explained. Moreover, the recent coup in Niger was not the first one, Tall Sall noted, adding that every time the new authorities failed to deliver on their promises to solve security issues in the country.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

The new Nigerien authorities urged people to protest against France, which had exercised colonial rule over Niger for more than 60 years, and ECOWAS, citing the possibility of of their forces' intrusion into the country. The concerns of the coup participants increased last Sunday after ECOWAS said it might use force if Bazoum was not returned to power within a week. French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, vowed to support any sanctions that might be introduced against the coup participants by African regional organizations and also called for Bazoum's release.