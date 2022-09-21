Senegal President Calls for Equal Access to Grain, Fertilizer Markets Amid Shortages

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Senegal President and African Union Chairman Macky Sall said on Tuesday that it is urgent to work together to ensure openness and transparency of the grain and fertilizer markets so that all countries have access to them in accordance with international trade rules amid shortages.

"What is urgent today is to work together in order to ensure openness and transparency of markets for grains and fertilizers so that all countries can have access to them in accordance with international trade rules," Sall said at an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. "In an emergency situation, we cannot continue to do business as usual.

We need emergency solutions."

Sall said the current situation in the world is reminiscent of the state of affairs at the end of World War II that led to the adoption on February 14, 1946, of a resolution on the world's shortage of grains.

Sall pointed out that if African countries will not be able to import fertilizers, they will experience famine and the World Food Program will not be able to address the challenge.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden is expected to announced at the UN General Assembly a new package of humanitarian aid to tackle the food crisis in developing countries, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.