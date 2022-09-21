UrduPoint.com

Senegal President Calls For Equal Access To Grain, Fertilizer Markets Amid Shortages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Senegal President Calls for Equal Access to Grain, Fertilizer Markets Amid Shortages

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Senegal President and African Union Chairman Macky Sall said on Tuesday that it is urgent to work together to ensure openness and transparency of the grain and fertilizer markets so that all countries have access to them in accordance with international trade rules amid shortages.

"What is urgent today is to work together in order to ensure openness and transparency of markets for grains and fertilizers so that all countries can have access to them in accordance with international trade rules," Sall said at an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. "In an emergency situation, we cannot continue to do business as usual.

We need emergency solutions."

Sall said the current situation in the world is reminiscent of the state of affairs at the end of World War II that led to the adoption on February 14, 1946, of a resolution on the world's shortage of grains.

Sall pointed out that if African countries will not be able to import fertilizers, they will experience famine and the World Food Program will not be able to address the challenge.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden is expected to announced at the UN General Assembly a new package of humanitarian aid to tackle the food crisis in developing countries, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Shortage World United Nations Import Business Senegal February Market World War Event All

Recent Stories

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

1 hour ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

1 hour ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

1 hour ago
 Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis ..

Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday ..

1 hour ago
 Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes again ..

Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes against humanity in Tigray

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.