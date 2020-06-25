UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal President In Quarantine Despite Negative Virus Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:23 PM

Senegal's President Macky Sall began a preventative two-week quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus case, although the leader has tested negative for the disease, his office said

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Senegal's President Macky Sall began a preventative two-week quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus case, although the leader has tested negative for the disease, his office said.

The West African country has reported more than 6,100 COVID-19 infections and 93 deaths, and a state of emergency in place since March is being slowly lifted.

"In line with medical advice on the matter, President Sall has put himself in quarantine for two weeks from Wednesday," spokesman Seydou Gueye said in a short televised statement.

Since the pandemic erupted earlier this year a number of senior political figures worldwide have caught the disease, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised and has now recovered.

