Senegal President Postpones Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Just hours before official campaigning was due to start on Sunday, Senegal's President Macky Sall announced the indefinite postponement of a presidential election scheduled for February 25, provoking anger from opposition figures and a ministerial resignation.
In an address to the nation Saturday, Sall said he had postponed the vote that would have decided his successor because of a dispute between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court over the rejection of candidates.
Lawmakers are investigating two Constitutional Council judges whose integrity in the election process has been questioned.
"I will begin an open national dialogue to bring together the conditions for a free, transparent and inclusive election," Sall added, without giving a new date.
Under the country's election code, at least 80 days must pass between the publication of the decree setting the date and the election, so the earliest a vote could now be held is late April.
Just hours after Sall's announcement, Abdou Latif Coulibaly, the secretary general of the government who has acted as its spokesman, announced his resignation.
He was quitting because he wanted to have "full and complete freedom" to defend his political convictions, Coulibaly said in a statement.
This is the first time a Senegalese presidential election has been postponed and adds to the growing political tension in the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Russia says toll in Ukraine strike on occupied city rises to 287 minutes ago
-
Zadran 100 helps Afghanistan reduce Sri Lanka lead to 427 minutes ago
-
El Salvador votes with gang-busting Bukele miles ahead17 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard17 minutes ago
-
Jordan plot South Korea upset as Asian Cup braces for semi-finals2 hours ago
-
Namibia President Geingob, veteran of freedom struggle, dies2 hours ago
-
Solutions by stc completes acquisition of 40% of devoteam Middle East2 hours ago
-
Death toll rises to 51 in Chile forest fires2 hours ago
-
Colombo Port records over 27 pct increase in transshipment volumes in January2 hours ago
-
25,000 fragments of artifacts from early Islamic Era discovered through Jeddah Historic District pro ..2 hours ago
-
2 pilots die in helicopter crash in southeast Türkiye3 hours ago
-
Turkey quake survivors seek justice one year on3 hours ago