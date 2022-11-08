UrduPoint.com

Senegal President Says He Appreciates Russian Grain Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Senegal President Says He Appreciates Russian Grain Deal

Senegal President and African Union Chairman Macky Sall told Sputnik on Tuesday that he appreciated the United Nations-brokered grain deal, which brought markets back to normal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Senegal President and African Union Chairman Macky Sall told Sputnik on Tuesday that he appreciated the United Nations-brokered grain deal, which brought markets back to normal.

"We appreciate this grain deal very much, I recall that when I met with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin last June (2022), it was first of all for that, among other things it was for the release of grain through the port of Odessa, but also for the access to Russian fertilizers," Sall told Sputnik.

The grain deal normalized the global market, the president said, urging the international community to agree on Russia's fertilizers exports.

"I think that the release of grain has brought the market back to normal; that is, when people know that grain is now available, the market returns to normal. The other aspect is that we must agree to the same conditions for fertilizers, because it is very important for Africa," Sall added.

Last week, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal for several days after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Moscow returned to the deal after receiving guarantees from Kiev that it would refrain from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN.

After returning to the grain deal, the Kremlin said that Russia was still undecided about whether to extend it beyond the November 19 deadline. Moscow has repeatedly said the agreement was not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, while sanctions continue to hinder Russia's food exports, even though the deal was supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.

On October 29, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to struggling nations at no cost in the next four months and fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports, as well as organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices. Patrushev noted that Russia had already harvested 150 million tonnes of grain this year, while its export potential is estimated at over 50 million tonnes.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Egypt Agriculture Vladimir Putin Same Odessa Kiev Senegal June October November Market All From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

AJK PM for ensuring quality food products, cleanli ..

AJK PM for ensuring quality food products, cleanliness, medicines in state hospi ..

23 seconds ago
 Besant hall cultural center to host family fun on ..

Besant hall cultural center to host family fun on Children's day

24 seconds ago
 Minister terms youth real ambassadors of Pakistan

Minister terms youth real ambassadors of Pakistan

26 seconds ago
 Some Vote Tabulators in Arizona's Maricopa County ..

Some Vote Tabulators in Arizona's Maricopa County Not Working - Conservative Non ..

29 seconds ago
 AJK to commemorate Iqbal Day with due respect, hon ..

AJK to commemorate Iqbal Day with due respect, honor

7 minutes ago
 Ombudsman office intervenes to resolve public issu ..

Ombudsman office intervenes to resolve public issues

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.