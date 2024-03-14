Senegal President Urges Immediate Amnesty 10 Days Before Polls
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Senegal's President Macky Sall has told his government to enact an amnesty law as soon as it is officially published, amid hope a jailed main opposition candidate could be released ahead of the presidential poll in 10 days' time.
In a bid to end weeks of crisis after he postponed the February 25 presidential vote, Sall proposed a bill granting amnesty for acts committed in connection with political demonstrations since 2021.
The law, adopted by MPs last week, is expected to be published imminently but there is no official information when this might be.
Imprisoned anti-establishment candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and his coalition's detained firebrand leader, Ousmane Sonko, could be the main potential beneficiaries.
Unconfirmed rumours about their release have swirled, but it's unclear whether they would fall within the scope of the law.
