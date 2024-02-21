Open Menu

Senegal Presidential Hopeful Khalifa Sall Campaigns Despite Uncertainty

Sporting a black cap and shaking hands with his fans, Khalifa Sall, one of the main contenders for Senegal's delayed presidential poll, rallied supporters in a working-class district of the capital Dakar

The former mayor of Senegal's coastal capital said he was determined to continue campaigning despite the uncertainty surrounding the new election date.

The former mayor of Senegal's coastal capital said he was determined to continue campaigning despite the uncertainty surrounding the new election date.

Shouts of "We want Khalifa" reverberated across the crowd of hundreds gathered in a cobbled lane in Hann-Bel Air, a stronghold of the former mayor, who is no relation to incumbent President Macky Sall.

"We've been campaigning since February 4, and the electoral process is continuing," Khalifa Sall told the crowd.

"Politically and legally, we have every right to be campaigning," he added, moving to the rhythm of vuvuzelas while surrounded by campaign T-shirts and balloons.

Senegal had been scheduled to vote on February 25, until President Sall announced a delay just hours before campaigning was due to begin.

The move plunged the traditionally stable West African nation into its worst political crisis in decades and sparked unrest during which three people were killed.

Last week, the Constitutional Council overturned the vote delay and called on President Sall to organise the poll "as soon as possible".

However, it has left open the question of whether the election will be organised before Sall officially leaves office on April 2.

Nineteen of the original 20 candidates remain in the race after one hopeful withdrew her name.

