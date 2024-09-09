Senegal Road Accident Kills 16, Injures 22: Fire Brigade
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) At least 16 people were killed and 22 injured when a bus and a lorry collided in central Senegal early Monday morning, the fire brigade told AFP.
The accident occurred around 6 am local time (0600 GMT) near the village of Ndangalma, a fire brigade official said, requesting anonymity.
Road accidents are frequent in Senegal, mostly due to the poor condition of roads and vehicles, as well as reckless driving and dishonest officials responsible for enforcing the law or issuing driving licences.
The government of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in August promised concerted action in response to an upsurge in road accidents.
Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye announced that roadside checks would be stepped up and penalties increased.
He also urged transport operators to uphold vehicle standards, train and raise awareness among employees, and respect working conditions particularly with regard to hours and fatigue.
Recent Stories
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
GAFT leads 1st round of GCC-Indonesia FTA negotiations6 minutes ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 5915 minutes ago
-
Kenya starts DNA testing for school fire victims2 hours ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 522 hours ago
-
Migrants, including children, hurt after Croatia police chase2 hours ago
-
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk2 hours ago
-
Pope tells East Timor leaders to prevent 'every kind of abuse' of young people2 hours ago
-
El Salvador police chief dies in helicopter crash3 hours ago
-
Spain's PM meets Xi, pushes 'fair trade order' on China trip3 hours ago
-
Pope lands in Catholic-majority East Timor to rock star welcome3 hours ago
-
Sinner sweeps to US Open title for second Grand Slam triumph3 hours ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official4 hours ago