Senegal Road Accident Kills 16, Injures 22: Fire Brigade

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) At least 16 people were killed and 22 injured when a bus and a lorry collided in central Senegal early Monday morning, the fire brigade told AFP.

The accident occurred around 6 am local time (0600 GMT) near the village of Ndangalma, a fire brigade official said, requesting anonymity.

Road accidents are frequent in Senegal, mostly due to the poor condition of roads and vehicles, as well as reckless driving and dishonest officials responsible for enforcing the law or issuing driving licences.

The government of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in August promised concerted action in response to an upsurge in road accidents.

Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye announced that roadside checks would be stepped up and penalties increased.

He also urged transport operators to uphold vehicle standards, train and raise awareness among employees, and respect working conditions particularly with regard to hours and fatigue.

More Stories From World