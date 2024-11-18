Open Menu

Senegal Ruling Party On Track To Election Win

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Senegal's ruling party was on track to a large victory in weekend legislative polls, according to media projections Monday, paving the way for it to deliver an ambitious reform agenda eight months after sweeping to power in the West African country.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's Pastef party was projected to get from 119 to 131 seats in the 165-member parliament, according to estimates from various media.

"I pay homage to the Senegalese people for the large victory that it has given to Pastef," government spokesman Amadou Moustapha Ndieck Sarre told TFM television following the voting, which passed off peacefully across the country.

The Pastef party had emerged as the vote winner in most of the first polling stations giving their provisional results, according to media reports, beating the two main opposition parties.

Faye secured victory in March pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption -- raising hopes among a largely youthful population facing high inflation and widespread unemployment.

But an opposition-led parliament hampered the government's first months in power, prompting Faye to dissolve the chamber in September and call snap elections as soon as the constitution allowed him to do so.

Faye appointed his firebrand mentor Ousmane Sonko as prime minister. Sonko's own bid to run for president had been blocked following a three-year deadly standoff with the former authorities.

The pair promised a leftist pan-African agenda, vowing to diversify political and economic partnerships, review hydrocarbon and fishing contracts and re-establish Senegal's sovereignty, which they claimed had been sold abroad.

Various actors reported that the turnout on Sunday was typically lower than in the presidential election.

