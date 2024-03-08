Senegal Set To Elect New President On March 24
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Senegal on Thursday looked set to elect its new president on March 24 and end weeks of crisis triggered by the delay to the poll, after the top constitutional body agreed to the new date suggested by the president.
Confusion had reigned late on Wednesday after President Macky Sall set March 24 as the date for the postponed election, while Senegal's Constitutional Council said it should take place on March 31.
On Thursday, the council said that it had merely "compensated for the inertia of the administration" by announcing a March 31 election date, but suggested that in the meantime the executive had remedied the situation by calling the election for March 24.
Sall plunged Senegal into one of its worst crises in decades with his last-minute postponement of the presidential poll, originally scheduled for February 25.
The vote delay sparked an outcry at home and abroad and unleashed protests that left four people dead.
The traditionally stable West African nation is now re-embarking on what is perhaps its most open presidential vote in modern history.
There have been some potentially significant developments in the meantime.
The adoption of a controversial amnesty law late on Wednesday could see anti-establishment opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye released from prison to campaign.
The election campaign will begin on Saturday and end on March 22, according to a presidential decree published on Thursday night.
The first-round vote will now take place before Sall's mandate ends on April 2, which was one of the key drivers of the turmoil.
The date of the second round has not been announced.
