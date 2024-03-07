Open Menu

Senegal Should Vote At End Of March After Weeks Of Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Senegalese voters should finally head to the polls at the end of March, following a string of announcements late Wednesday marking the latest twist in weeks of crisis triggered by the delay to the presidential election.

But there is still some confusion on the precise date of the first-round vote.

While President Macky Sall set March 24 as the date, Senegal's top constitutional body said it should take place on March 31.

Either way, the election would happen before Sall's mandate ends on April 2, which was one of the key drivers of the turmoil.

Sall sparked one of Senegal's worst crises in decades with his last-minute postponement of the presidential election, originally scheduled for February 25.

The poll delay triggered deadly protests in the traditionally stable West African country, with much of the opposition and civil society suspecting the president of trying to prolong his term in office.

No date has yet been set for the second round.

"Fixing the election date beyond the term of office of the current President of the Republic is contrary to the Constitution," the Constitutional Council said in a document authenticated by AFP Wednesday.

The constitutional body said it was taking the place of the executive, given the latter's "inertia" in setting the date.

Acknowledging the sudden change in the electoral Calendar, the presidency late on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Amadou Ba had been "released" from his post to lead the presidential campaign for Sall's camp.

He has been replaced by Interior Minister Sidiki Kaba, a spokesman said.

